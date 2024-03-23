Panama Pacific International Exposition Society Accepts Tiens Cordyceps Mycelium Capsule for Certification Review

WAN CHAI DISTRICT, HONG KONG, CHINA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION SOCIETY, PANAMA CANAL HISTORICAL SOCIETY, PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION COMMITTEE, and PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION ASSOCIATION held an academic seminar and Greater China Region working conference in Hong Kong on March 18, 2024.https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/panama-pacific-international-exposition-society-association-committee-holds-greater-china-region-hong-kong-working-conference_692260.html

The history of international expositions traces back to the Victorian era in Britain. In 1851, at the height of the Industrial Revolution, Britain hosted the unprecedented Great Exhibition to showcase its immense power. Directed by Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband, the exhibition lasted five months and attracted over six million visitors. It left behind the grand Crystal Palace, symbolizing the era's highest technological achievements and marking the widespread dissemination of a new pattern of international civilization.

Around 1905, the Qing government realized the importance of hosting international expositions and issued the "General Regulations for Participation in Expositions Abroad," consisting of 20 articles. These regulations set unified standards for Chinese merchants attending international expositions abroad, encouraging them to "carefully select" and actively compete.

In 1915, during the Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco, Chinese newspapers extensively reported on the world fair, creating an unprecedented "exposition fever." The Beiyang government highly valued this event, sending a delegation of 40 people led by Chen Qi. The exhibits were shipped in two batches, totaling over 2,000 tons. The China National Pavilion, constructed with government funds for over 90,000 yuan and modeled after Beijing's Hall of Supreme Harmony, exuded a strong national character and was beloved by international visitors. China achieved great success at the fair, winning 56 grand prizes, 67 honorary awards, 196 gold medals, 239 silver medals, and 147 bronze medals. This demonstrated China's strength and influence at the time, showcasing the diligence and wisdom of the Chinese people and highlighting the importance of international cooperation and exchange. The event not only garnered global attention but also left many lessons and thoughts for today.

Today, we can draw inspiration from the 1915 exposition to continue promoting the spirit of international cooperation and cultural exchange. As globalization advances, the connections between countries are increasingly tight, and cultural exchange and cooperation have become significant forces driving global development. Through similar international events, we can facilitate mutual understanding and friendship between different countries, collectively address global challenges, and achieve shared growth.

In a series of events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, the 45th Mayor of San Francisco, London N. Breed, emphasized the importance of recapturing the spirit of the PPIE era and focusing on the past, present, and future.

On March 18, 2024, the Tiens Group's Hong Kong company officially submitted the Tiens Cordyceps Mycelium Capsule to the PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION SOCIETY, PANAMA CANAL HISTORICAL SOCIETY, PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION COMMITTEE, and PANAMA PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION ASSOCIATION for evaluation by the expert jury panel of the 2024 Panama Pacific International Exposition, accepting international inspection and certification, including verification by SGS, a world-renowned third-party authority. As a significant product of the Tiens Group, the Tiens Cordyceps Mycelium Capsule's participation adds new highlights to its global presence, establishing a better international image for the health industry.

The participation of the Tiens Cordyceps Mycelium Capsule is a display of confidence in product quality. Tiens Group representatives expressed their anticipation for the capsule to stand out in the expert jury panel's selection, gaining international recognition and earning honors and achievements for Tiens Group.

The Tiens Cordyceps Mycelium Capsule will continue to adhere to the principles of innovation, quality, and service, striving to provide customers with superior health products and promote the progress and development of the global health industry.

The Panama Pacific International Exposition provides a platform for enterprises to showcase their sustainable development achievements and outstanding products, inspiring more businesses to embrace sustainability, continuously innovate, and enhance product quality, contributing more to society and the environment. This spirit will lead companies towards more prosperous and sustainable development paths while injecting new vitality and momentum into the global sustainable development endeavor.