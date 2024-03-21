RAADR ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS EBOOK “CYBER SHADOWS” AND ITS KINDNESS COUNTS APPAREL ON RAADR.COM
RAADR, INC. (RDAR:RDAR)PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAADR ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS EBOOK “CYBER SHADOWS” AND ITS KINDNESS COUNTS APPAREL ON RAADR.COM
RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a leader in technology and software development that provides cutting edge solutions to detect and combat cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment throughout the internet on social media platforms announced today that it has successfully launched its eBook CYBER SHADOWS at https://raadr.com/book/. The eBook details all of RAADR’s efforts in helping parents protect their children from negative unsolicited attention and cyber-bullying that has become so prevalent on all social media platforms.
In response to this issue RAADR CEO Jacob DiMartino has issued this eBook discussing the main issues that RAADR addresses with its innovative, free Anti-bullying and protective software that can help parents to monitor their children’s exposure to the dangers!
RAADR is also marketing its own anti-bullying apparel line and “merch". This will include the NEW Kindness Counts t-shirts. The shirts are sold for $22.99 USD on https://raadr.com/book/ and all proceeds will go to improving our smart phone application and to help grow the company revenues.
Jacob DiMartino, RAADR CEO stated “We are thrilled to finally get our eBook out to parents and families online. This eBook will help so many parents truly understand the dangers online their children are facing everyday! It's going to be a huge asset for parents to use when it comes to child safety online! We are also thrilled to announce we are launching our first round of RAADR merch. Our Kindness Count t-shirts are one of a kind! This will be a great revenue stream for the company.``
Jacob DiMartino
RAADR
8447223701 ext.
hello@raadr.com