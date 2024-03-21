Zebra Robotics Expands into Edmonton
With 25 locations across the United States and Canada, Zebra Robotics is proud to announce its newest franchise in Edmonton, Alberta.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Robotics is a company on the move, as it celebrates 10 years in business in 2024. What started with neighbourhood children meeting at a local community centre has evolved into an international educational company that leads in teaching students from Grade 1 to 12 in robotics, coding, and technology. With 25 locations across the United States and Canada, Zebra Robotics is proud to announce its newest franchise in Edmonton, Alberta.
Zebra Robotics’ mission is to make a positive impact on their communities, and their work training the next generation of STEM innovators is at the centre of this mission. According to Statistics Canada, STEM skills are increasing in importance for innovation, productivity growth, and competitiveness. After its initial expansion west into British Columbia, Zebra is creating opportunities in Alberta as well.
In January 2024, Zebra opened a location on Riverbend Road in the southwest of Edmonton, bringing STEM education to a growing number of area students. Two more locations are in the works, so every child in Edmonton will have access to the kind of hands-on curriculum and caring coaching that Zebra is known for. Edmonton’s southeast location will open in the fall of 2024, with a western location opening soon after.
The franchise owners, Sachin and Aruna, bring decades of experience in IT, project management, and customer service to the locations in Edmonton. They work diligently to support every child’s critical thinking skills, creativity, and curiosity through Zebra’s innovative STEM curriculum. They also plan to introduce robotics and coding competitions to the area, providing opportunities for students to test their skills and learn to collaborate to meet a goal.
The future is bright for Zebra Robotics, as it expands into more markets in Canada and the United States. In this growth stage, Zebra remains committed to its foundational principles: quality curriculum, caring coaching, and opportunities for competition.
About Zebra Robotics:
● 25 Locations
● 30,000+ Students
● After-school classes and year-round camps for kids in grades 1-12
● More than 50 courses in robotics, coding, and technology
● 120+ regional, national, and international coding & robotics competition awards
● For more information, go to: www.zebrarobotics.com
