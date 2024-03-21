Unleash Funding Potential with Capital Planning Valuation Strategy™ (CPVS™)
Raise capital without losing company control.STATELINE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raise capital without losing company control. Capital Planning Valuation Strategy™ (CPVS™) empowers founders to review strategies on raising up to $75 million per year while maintaining ownership.
This innovative program, led by CEO and investment advisor Stephen Brock, equips founders with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve the analysis for capital raising decisions. Whether you want to raise capital using Regulation Offerings: Reg A+, Reg D (506c) / (506b), State 504, S-1 for IPO's or (VC), private equity, hedge funds, family offices, accredited and non-accredited investors, our focus is building capital raises using these tools, so the founders stay in control of their companies.
CPVS™ Offers a Comprehensive Approach to Analyzing the potential for Capital Raising:
• Pricing Optimization: Learn how to strategically price offerings for maximum investor appeal.
• Digital Securities: Discover the potential of blockchain technology for streamlined capital raising.
• Company Valuation Techniques: Gain the knowledge to confidently assess a company's true value.
• Investor Acquisition Strategies: Develop effective methods to attract the right investors.
• Pre-Revenue Deal Negotiation: Understand how to structure successful pre-revenue funding deals.
• Exit Strategy Planning: Define a clear path towards future acquisition or IPO.
• Cap Table Optimization: Build a strategic capital structure for long-term success.
The following companies are having the Capital Planning Valuation Strategy™ prepared for their analysis:
Creative BioTherapeutics LLC - Creative BioTherapeutics is changing the way that cancer and viral disease research is conducted. CBT focuses on the root cause of cancer effecting immune evasion and drug resistance.
PSS Urology Inc. - PSS Urology is an innovative medical device company focusing on bipolar electrodes for urology surgical procedures.
Cell Therapy Tools - Strives to improve Medicine by utilizing the power of cells and Cell-based products.
Hope Therapeutics - An NRx Pharma daughter company, is developing NRX-100 (IV Ketamine) for treatment of Acute Suicidality and Depression.
Soho Biotech LLC – A chemical manufacturing company in New Jersey.
Orion Innovations - At Orion Innovations, we focus on new and disruptive technologies that improve patient safety for the highest quality outcomes. Grounded in the principle that robust solutions can be simple to adopt, we think about caregivers and facilities, and how we can streamline the best possible patient experience through healthcare heroes.
Wintermute Biomedical - Wintermute is developing its undecylenic acid-based formulation Solexan™ for the topical treatment of Shingles, Buruli ulcer and other disease indications, and for a variety of medical applications including medical device coatings. A Phase Ib clinical trial has commenced in Australia to test Solexan™ as an adjunct to the standard of care for Shingles and shingles pain.
Vybion - Vybion is a virtual gene therapy company that has pioneered the vectorized antibody therapeutic space with a global patent portfolio.
Unlock Growth Potential:
CPVS™ is a comprehensive solution designed to empower founders on their capital raising decisions. Whether they are seeking an initial seed round, seed round, Series A and beyond or aiming for commercialization, CPVS™ equips founders with the knowledge, resources, and data to help them reach their goals.
Contact:
Stephen Brock, Investment Advisor
Chief Executive Officer
775–772-3684
www.medicalfundingpro.com
Medical Funding Professionals mission is to serve the growing need for funding in the medical, biotech, medtech, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries.
Medical Funding Professionals is a registered investment advisor located in Nevada. Medical Funding Professionals and its representatives are in compliance with the current filing requirements imposed upon registered investment advisors by those jurisdictions in which Medical Funding Professionals maintains clients. Medical Funding Professionals may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable US and Canadian securities legislation. The words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “will,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to Medical Funding Professionals (the “Company”). Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information or statement. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.
Stephen Brock
Medical Funding Professionals
+1 775-772-3684
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn