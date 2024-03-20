Manitowoc County Officer Involved Incident

MISHICOT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved incident in Mishicot, Wis. that occurred in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

At approximately 3:53 p.m., Mishicot Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of South Main Street in Mishicot. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a subject in the driveway of a residence. The subject approached the officers in an aggressive manner. Law enforcement gave verbal commands which the subject ignored. Law enforcement deployed non-lethal means in an attempt control the subject who became distressed. Law enforcement provided life saving measures and requested emergency medical services (EMS), who responded to the scene. The subject was transported to a local hospital and continues to be treated.

No law enforcement officers were injured, and no other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, City of Manitowoc Fire Department, Mishicot Area Ambulance Service, Two Rivers Fire Department, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Manitowoc County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.