Stalwart Holdings UK LLP is an Alternative Investment Fund and an Alternative Investment Manager registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority as a small/sub-threshold self managed alternative investment fund: the company has only one fund and the management company is the same as the managed fund, providing some economies of scale and leaner regulation. The fund has been trading since August 2020 and is run by Dr Fabio Dias, a PhD in Econometrics by the University College London, consistently ranked as one of the top 10 universities in the world according to the QS University Rankings. Dr Dias also teaches Financial Modelling at the University of Surrey, consistently ranked as one of the top 10 universities in the United Kingdom for Business and Economics according to the Times Higher Education Rankings. Before launching Stalwart, Dr Dias worked for 15 years in risk management roles at Credit Suisse and Lloyds Banking Group.