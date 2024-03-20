Gregory Betty elected as 15th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. –

Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, announces the selection of Command Sergeant Major Gregory Betty as the 15th Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Reserve Command.

Prior to this selection, Betty served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Commanding General (U.S. Army Reserve).

As the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, Betty will be the principal enlisted advisor to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and other senior Army leaders on regulations, policies and quality of life issues related to nearly 200,000 Army Reserve Soldiers. He will succeed Command Sergeant Major Andrew Lombardo who has served in the position since June 29, 2020.

Betty began his career with the United States Army in April 1988 and throughout his military career, he has served in every enlisted leadership position, from team leader to senior enlisted advisor. He has also served as Senior Logistics NCO, First Sergeant, and Operations Sergeant. Other previous assignments as a senior enlisted leader include Command Sergeant Major of the 88th Readiness Division; Command Sergeant Major of the 100th Training Division (Leader Development); Command Sergeant Major of 1st Brigade (QM), 94th Training Division; and Command Sergeant Major of the 8th Battalion (PS) 98th Regiment.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (2), Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal (3), National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” device, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (with numeral 5), Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi) and Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait).