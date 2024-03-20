MHMS TEAM CONCLUDES VISIT TO NILA AHC AND HELENA GOLDIE HOSPITAL

A technical team from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Project Management Unit together with local construction companies, JED Enterprise and Transco/SRM recently completed visits to Nila Area Health Centre and Helena Goldie Hospital in the Shortlands and Munda, Western Province recently.

In Nila, the team introduced local contractor JED Enterprises to the Nila Area Health Centre Nurse Manager Moses Lamana and nurses at the Nila health facility. The health officials and medical staff were briefed about the proposed scope of work and how they could work closely together with the contractor and the community to ensure the construction of the proposed isolation unit went smoothly.

JED Enterprise recently signed a contract with the MHMS to construct isolation units at the Good Samaritan Hospital at Tetere, Guadalcanal, Nila Health Facility in Nila, Shortlands and the Helena Goldie Hospital in Munda, Western Province. The isolation projects are an important part of the MHMS’s efforts to strengthening the health system within the country and at Nila, the Isolation Unit is a priority, given its close proximity to Solomon Islands Border with Papua New Guinea.

Nila Area Health Centre is owned and run by the Catholic Church. The Clinic is serving communities in and around Shortlands and even as far as neighbouring Bougainville, in Papua New Guinea.

Speaking at the meeting Nila Nurse Manager Moses Lamana thanked the team for visiting and briefing them about the project.

“We are grateful for the team for coming out to one of the most remote health facilities in the country to introduce the contractors and update us of the proposed construction of the isolation unit. This project will help us deliver improved health care services and prepare us for future pandemics. During the recent COVID 19 pandemic, we had about 30 cases and the challenge was to properly isolate patients, so the proposed 4-bed facility will significantly improve our processes and protocols of isolating patients with COVID 19 and other illnesses that require isolation,” said Mr Lamana.

In Munda, the team introduced JED enterprise and Transco/SRM to the Helena Goldie Hospital Secretary David Gaporingo and senior staff of the United Church and the Helena Goldie Hospital. JED will be building an isolation unit while Transco/SRM will be doing much needed renovation and refurbishment work.

Speaking during the meeting Helena Goldie Hospital Secretary David Gapirongo says they are excited about the new developments at the hospital.

“We are excited to have both contractors on the ground and seeing that work has actually started. We stand ready to work closely with the contractors and project team to assist in any way we can. The hospital has scaled down operations and is working from the Helena Goldie Nursing School, we will be operating under emergency mode for the next 9 months. Serious cases will be referred to Gizo or Honiara,” said Mr Gapirongo.

The 3 isolation units, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Helena Goldie and Nila Area Health Centre, worth around sbd$16.8 million dollars, and the renovation of Helena Goldie Hospital, worth sbd$6.3 million dollars is financed by the World Bank through the MHMS under its Covid-19 Emergency support that is managed by the MHMS Project Management Unit. Although COVID is out of our way but with the establishment of such isolation, this will cater for future outbreaks of diseases and infections in terms of isolation as well as strengthening the health system.

Meanwhile MHMS PMU Project Manager Harry Kereseka emphasized the importance of partnerships and collaboration.

“The field mission was to introduce our main stakeholders, the contractors, to the medical workers at these health facilities and the community, so that they are aware of their respective roles and to identify areas where they need to work together in order for the projects to be delivered without any hiccups. These partnerships are vital for the successful completion of the projects and the improvement of health systems and health care services in some of the most remote locations in the country.

The Helena Goldie School of Nursing, the hospital will be operating from this location for the next 9 months until Renovations and the Construction of an Isolation Unit at the Helena Goldie Hospital is complete

Introducing the Contractors to the Management of Helena Goldie Hospital and Representatives from the United Church in Munda