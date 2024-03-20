‘Driven’ Based on Christopher Nelson Book In Pre-Production from Bright Morning Star Films
Driven is in pre production with Bright Morning Star Films based on the award winning book by Christopher NelsonNASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive: Bright Morning Star Films, Paradestormer Productions and Silver Screen Indie are in development for a feature film based on the award-winning book ‘The C.R. Patterson and Son’s Company Black Pioneers in the Vehicle Building Industry, 1865-1939” by Christopher Nelson as seen on the popular TV show “The View”. The film is under the working title ‘Driven’. A separate documentary is being produced along side the feature film.
The film is set in the late 19th to early 20th century story in America as it revolves around the Patterson and Son’s automotive company. Frederick Patterson began producing automobiles in 1915, he became the first and only African American manufacturer known to have built an automobile. This company led many pioneering efforts in providing proper vehicles for both horse-drawn and motorized school transportation and was also an industry leader in winter buggy design. The story will follow the trials and tribulations of the early African American business operating in a white dominated business world.
Beyond overcoming obstacles the story follows the exceeding accomplishments from Frederick’s life from education, politics, sports and being an African American business man and entrepreneur during these times. The script will also entail overcoming obstacles, breaking the color barriers and embarking on the American Dream.
Nelson has contributed to over 2000 hours of research and development collecting the history of the Patterson’s legacy. Christopher Nelson and Johnny Reeves will be co-writing the film based on Nelson’s research.
Executive producing the film will be Christopher Nelson. Bright Morning Star Films will be the producing company while Paradestormer Productions will be handling the production on the film. Producers Jack Hager, Joan Uselman, Michael Giancana and Nick Monroe. Directing and DOP (Director Of Photography) for this film will be Johnny Reeves and Weiss Night.
