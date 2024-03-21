Alexandria House Announces Judy's 60th Jubilee: A Celebration of Hospitality, Legacy and Hope
Alexandria House is a beacon of hope and housing for women and children experiencing homelessness and trauma in Los Angeles.
Alexandria House proudly celebrates Judy's legacy of justice, hope, and hospitality in the community, positively impacting the lives of thousands of women and children in Los Angeles.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandria House, a beacon of hope and housing for women and children experiencing homelessness and trauma, celebrates Judy Vaughan’s 60th Jubilee at the 8th annual Walk-a-Thon. Join Alexandria House in honoring Judy's incredible legacy of service, love, justice, and hospitality in the community.
— Marissa Espinoza, Executive Director
Event Details:
Jubilee: A Legacy of Justice, Hospitality, & Hope
Date: March 23rd
Location: Mount St. Mary’s, Doheny Campus
Time: 9am to 12pm
Event Website: www.alexandriahouse.org
Media RSVP: elaina@alexandriahouse.org
In the spirit of ancient traditions, Judy’s Jubilee transcends a simple celebration, embodying a sacred time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal. Through her unwavering commitment, Judy has fostered an environment at Alexandria House that is a testament to the power of community, respect, and care. The Walk-a-Thon, dubbed "the biggest party ever," will gather the vibrant community that has united in service of women and children over the years. Attendees will journey through time, revisiting milestones and stories that have shaped Alexandria House into the sanctuary it is today.
A Call to Action: Justice & Legacy through Forgiveness:
A central vision for Judy’s Jubilee is the aspiration to fully satisfy the $4-million loan on the iconic yellow and green houses, which are core to Alexandria House's mission. Achieving this goal will secure a lasting haven for countless women and children seeking sanctuary and support.
How the Community Can Make a Difference:
Alexandria House invites the community to play a pivotal role in Judy's jubilee year by generously giving to help pay off the loan. Together, we can ensure that Alexandria House remains a place of solace and growth for generations to come.
About Alexandria House:
Founded in 1996, Alexandria House is a house of hospitality and hope. The organization's goal is to provide safe and supportive housing for women and children experiencing homelessness and trauma. Alexandria House offers a continuum of support as people move from crisis to financial and emotional stability and ultimately to permanent housing. Alexandria House serves the broader community by providing wellness, educational, and enrichment opportunities and resources to meet the basic needs of our neighbors. Alexandria House is intentionally multicultural and anti-racist and committed to addressing the systemic injustices that keep women and families disenfranchised and living in poverty.
Elaina Wall
Alexandria House
+1 213-381-2649
elaina@alexandriahouse.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram