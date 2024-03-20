Trimble and Radiodetection Combine Survey-Grade Positioning with Underground Utilities Locating Measurement Workflows

Trimble Catalyst Now Integrates with Radiodetection’s RD Map+ Application and Precision Locators to Bring Survey-Grade Accuracy to Utility Workflows in North America

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 18, 2024 — Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Radiodetection announced today a collaboration to improve the technology used in the utility measurement and mapping process. Through the integration of the Trimble® Catalyst™ DA2 GNSS system and Radiodetection’s RD MapTM+ application and precision locator products, the software and hardware integration streamlines utility-locating workflows to provide high-accuracy measurement capabilities for the creation of underground utilities maps in a single field operation.

Simplified Utility Mapping with Survey-Grade Accuracy

Traditionally, field technicians manually mark their measurements onsite or rely on data entries to provide to office staff for map creation after a site visit. Data collected with the Trimble Catalyst DA2 GNSS system can now be simultaneously synced with Radiodetection RD Map+ and precision locators that find and mark buried utilities. By streamlining this connection, workers can efficiently and accurately digitize utility-line locations and reduce costly reporting errors.

“Accurate geolocation is critical to the operation and maintenance of underground utilities and public infrastructure,” said Stephanie Michaud, strategic marketing manager, Trimble Surveying & Mapping Field Solutions. “By adding survey-grade capabilities to existing utility workflows, this collaboration creates a connected solution that provides confidence and reliability during the data capture process.”

This integration advances utility measurement workflows by giving workers the capability to accurately represent the utility asset in a digital format. This streamlines the operation, maintenance and construction process whenever utilities are involved.

“We are excited to bring to the market this solution alongside Trimble as part of the Radiodetection ‘Map It Your Way’ initiative,” said Tom Turner, product management and marketing director, Radiodetection. “The Map It Your Way initiative is launching a range of solutions combining our latest digitally-enabled hardware with mobile applications to allow customers to accurately map underground utilities.”

Availability

Trimble Catalyst DA2 GNSS solutions are available through Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit: https://geospatial.trimble.com/en/products/software/trimble-catalyst.

Trimble Catalyst GNSS solutions are also available through the Radiodetection Distributor Network alongside Radiodetection’s precision locators and RD Map+. For more information on RD Map+, visit: https://www.radiodetection.com/en-us/products/data-solutions/rd-map+. For more information on Precision Locators, visit: https://www.radiodetection.com/en-us/products/precision-cable-locator-range.

About Radiodetection

Radiodetection is a world leader in the manufacture of detection tools for locating buried critical infrastructure and utilities. Radiodetection provides best in class equipment and solutions, designed to prevent damage, manage assets and protect lives; with a globally recognized range of tools and digital equipment dating back to 1977. For more information, visit: https://www.radiodetection.com

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world’s tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.







