Testimonial Hero Expands Customer Story Service Offerings with Acquisition of Case Study Buddy
Testimonial Hero has acquired Case Study Buddy to continue its expansion into written case studies for B2B marketing teams.
Testimonial Hero has mastered the art of making world-class remote and on-site testimonial videos effortless, and we’re thrilled to further expand our reach into written case studies”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Testimonial Hero, the leader in creating strategic customer stories to help B2B companies close deals faster, has acquired Case Study Buddy to continue its expansion into written case studies and gain further market share for their core video testimonial service line. The acquisition empowers both customer sets with additional customer content capabilities, helping marketing leaders identify, create, and share essential social proof in written and video form to build trust with prospects.
"Testimonial Hero has mastered the art of making world-class remote and on-site testimonial videos effortless, and we’re thrilled to further expand our reach into written case studies, the other major pillar of B2B customer stories,” said Sam Shepler, founder and CEO of Testimonial Hero.
Through video and written customer stories, Testimonial Hero aims to streamline the process of capturing and sharing customer success stories across multiple channels, helping B2B companies build more pipeline, handle sales objections, and ultimately close deals faster.
Case Study Buddy has long been viewed as one of the leaders in B2B customer storytelling, particularly for written case studies—and counts HubSpot, Docebo, GHX, and 173 other leading brands amongst its impressive client list.
“Since our inception 8 years ago, we’ve strongly believed that customer stories ought to be strategically told, customer-centric, and deployed to their fullest potential across different channels and media. This acquisition will make that mission easier for both client sets to accomplish than ever before,” said Joel Klettke, founder of Case Study Buddy.
For more information about Testimonial Hero and its expanded service offerings around both video and written customer stories, please visit testimonialhero.com.
