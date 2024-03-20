Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,342 in the last 365 days.

EU awards €150,000 for cultural grants to five cities in Armenia, Georgia, and Moldova

The EU-funded EU4Culture project has awarded grants of €30,000 each to five municipalities participating in its Regional Cities Network. These are Charentsavan and Sevan in Armenia, Kutaisi and Poti in Georgia, and Orhei in the Republic of Moldova.

The network aims to increase the sustainability of the cultural development strategies created in 2022 with the support of EU4Culture. The strategic plans of the five municipalities stimulate the regional economy by promoting the development of local creative and cultural industries.

In 2024, the selected municipalities will use the newly awarded funds to implement various cultural activities, such as art events and training. One municipality will also produce a publicly accessible database on local culture. As members of the EU4Culture Regional Cities Network, the municipalities will also share their experiences in implementing their Cultural Development Strategies within and beyond the Network.

“The new package for the five municipalities can serve as additional encouragement to create development opportunities in the regions of Armenia, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova, hence establishing new models for strengthening the resilience of cultural and creative sectors in the countries,” said EU4Culture Team Leader, Anatoli Beifert.

With a budget of €7.85 million, EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European Union to support the cultural and creative sector with a special focus on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership Countries. The project is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centers, Danish Cultural Institute, and Institut Français de Géorgie.

Find out more

You just read:

EU awards €150,000 for cultural grants to five cities in Armenia, Georgia, and Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more