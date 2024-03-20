Submit Release
EU and UNDP provide Ukrainian communities with new garbage trucks

The European Union, the Government of Japan, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Ukraine) have purchased and delivered new garbage trucks to Ukrainian communities to support local waste management.

The Kyiv Oblast, Bucha, Irpin, Makariv, and Ivankiv communities received eight trucks from UNDP, funded by the EU.

Velyka Dymerka, Hostomel, Dmytrivka, Hrebinkivka, Zgurivka and Dymer communities of Kyiv Oblast, and Ivanivka community of Chernihiv Oblast, received seven trucks from UNDP, funded by the Government of Japan.

These modern trucks will replace vehicles destroyed during Russian attacks as well as outdated ones, significantly improving the waste management in the recipient communities.

This assistance is part of a larger package of support aimed at contributing to more efficient and greener waste management practices and supporting the ongoing implementation of waste management reform in Ukraine.

