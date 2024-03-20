Submit Release
Call for Georgian CSOs advancing decentralised, effective and inclusive governance in regions

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funds from the European Union in Georgia, has announced a grant competition for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to promote participatory and people-centred municipal service delivery.

The grant project is carried out as part of the joint initiative ‘EU4ITD: Advancing Decentralised, Effective and Inclusive Governance in Georgia’.

The grant competition aims to support CSOs, in partnership with local authorities, to foster citizen engagement in local planning, service design, implementation, and evaluation to improve the delivery of municipal services in the municipalities located in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti, Kakheti, Imereti, and Guria regions.

To be eligible to apply, the candidates should be a non-profit organisation registered in Georgia, have operating experience of  minimum two years in the target region/municipality, and have a partnership with the local government.

The deadline for applications is 12 April.

