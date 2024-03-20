Winners of the European Prize for Women Innovators announced – one from Ukraine

Yulia Beletskaya from Ukraine, CEO and co-founder of S.lab, a company developing alternatives to foam packaging, has won one of the three categories of the European Women Innovators Award – the EIT Women Leadership.

The winners of the 10th edition of the European Prize for Women Innovators were announced today by the European Commission on 19 March.

In the Women Innovators category, the winner Rana Sanyal (Türkiye) is Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of RS Research, which develops smart nanomedicines for targeted chemotherapy. María González Manso (Spain), the Rising Innovators’ winner is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of tucuvi, which automates follow-up phone consultations with empathetic artificial intelligence.

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, congratulated all winners and runners-up, saying that their “groundbreaking ideas, passion and determination inspire us all and remind us of the importance of fostering gender balance in Europe’s innovation landscape”.

The European Prize for Women Innovators is awarded to women from across the EU and countries associated with Horizon Europe, whose disruptive innovations are driving positive change for people and the planet.

