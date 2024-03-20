EU and UNDP open new youth space in Poltava

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have opened a new youth space, based at the Centre for Culture and Leisure in Poltava.

The centre will be a place where local youth can offer their own ideas and communicate with like-minded people to improve community well-being and develop volunteering. It is expected that the centre will facilitate dialogue between youth and local authorities to enhance youth inclusion in local self-governance and integrate displaced youth into the Poltava community.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, noted that the EU is interested in expanding the range of opportunities for active youth in Ukraine.

“We support the development of youth initiatives that enable young people to make their own decisions and have adequate resources to express their ideas, particularly with regard to recovery and community development,” said Schleuning.

The youth space was established with the financial support from the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project.

