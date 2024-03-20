Submit Release
Ukraine: EU-funded U-LEAD programme to teach municipalities how to develop and use public budgets

The U-LEARN Educational Platform, part of the EU-funded U-LEAD programme, has launched the ‘Development and Implementation of the Public Budget’ support programme.

Teams from 16 municipalities of ten Ukrainian oblasts (Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy and Sumy) will work on the implementation of the public budget in their municipalities. U-LEAD experts will help them with everything from the development of a package of documents to the selection of competition winners.

This local democracy mechanism was widely used before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine but most public budgeting processes were suspended under martial law.

According to Olena Tomniuk, Deputy Director of the U-LEAD with Europe Programme, this tool for engaging residents in the distribution of financial resources is both expedient and timely. 

“Firstly, it promotes the cooperation of local self-government with the public, involving the public in management and decision-making processes. Secondly, it allows the public to use a tool that enables residents to receive funds and implement their initiatives that would contribute to the growth of their municipalities,” said Olena.

