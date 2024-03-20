Ukraine: Young European Ambassadors organise environmental academy in Sumy

In light of the severe environmental impact of Russia’s war, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from Ukraine organised a three-day ‘Green REstoration Academy’ between 14-16 March for young people in the Sumy region.

During the academy, participants learnt about the destructive consequences of the war on Ukraine’s environment, the challenges of working in the field and methods for raising awareness of ecocide in Ukraine and abroad. Special attention was given to the European Union’s efforts to support research and projects in the field of environmental protection during war.

Due to ongoing insecurity in the Sumy region, the event took place in a hybrid format and engaged over 40 online participants on the first day. The following two days were conducted in a hybrid format at the Sumy youth centre and Sumy City Gallery.

“Despite the difficult circumstances, we were able to successfully implement the project where people need it, so that they are not limited in their opportunities and knowledge,” says Daryna Lynnyk, Ukrainian YEA and co-organiser of the academy.

Nataliia Yaroshenko and Daryna Lynnyk, the YEAs organising the event, shared their experience with the enWAR_mental project – a creative communication tool for raising awareness of the impact the war has had on the environment. They consider it a necessity to raise awareness of the environmental issues resulting from the war for local and international communities.

“The environment is under pressure every day that Ukraine is at war, but there’s not much awareness being raised. Another aspect of our project was about bringing people interested in nature-related topics together, exchange ideas and points of view, network and take a step forward towards an active youth community which raises awareness of the war, the environment and the EU support in developing the policies for Ukraine’s green restoration,“ added Nataliia.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.