Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Saves Homeowner from Foreclosure
From Foreclosure Fear to Homeownership Triumph: Jorge Salas' Journey with the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer AdvocatesCHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is proud to announce a recent success story in its mission to assist struggling homeowners facing foreclosure. Jorge Salas, a homeowner in dire straits, was on the brink of losing his home, but thanks to the dedicated efforts of Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and its team of volunteer advocates, he can now proudly keep the keys to his residence.
Jorge Salas found himself 22 months behind on his mortgage, facing a delinquent amount of $119,608.95, with a hefty monthly payment of $5,535.66 and an interest rate of 4.5%. Frustrated and desperate for help, Jorge was on the verge of selling his house when he stumbled upon Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates during a Google search. The organization's sterling reputation, marked by 5-star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, caught his attention.
As the looming threat of foreclosure loomed with a sale date set for June 28, 2023, Jorge reached out to Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates for assistance. A seasoned volunteer advocate from the organization meticulously gathered all the necessary documents and promptly submitted a comprehensive loss mitigation package to the lender, demanding an immediate cancellation of the foreclosure proceedings.
Through persistent communication with the lender, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates successfully achieved a remarkable outcome—cancelling the foreclosure. Over a period of six months, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates worked tirelessly to secure a zero-out-of-pocket cost loan modification for Jorge. Astonishingly, this modification retained the same monthly payment of $5,535.66, and the interest rate remained at 4.5%, effectively bringing the delinquent amount to zero.
Jorge Salas, who was once considering selling his house to settle the debt, now stands as a testament to Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's commitment to preserving homeownership. The organization's legal clinic, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Law, played a pivotal role in ensuring that Jorge not only kept his home but also secured a more manageable financial arrangement.
Expressing his gratitude, Jorge Salas said, "I am so happy with the service I received from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. Without their help, I would have lost my home. They are truly dedicated to making a positive impact in people's lives."
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continues its mission to empower homeowners facing foreclosure, offering hope and practical solutions to those in need.
