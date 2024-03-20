When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 19, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 20, 2024 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sildenafil and/or Tadalafil Company Name: Pyramid Wholesale Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dietary supplements for sexual enhancement

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – March 19, 2024, Los Angeles, CA – Pyramid Wholesale is issuing a recall of various brands of products sold as dietary supplements for sexual enhancement because they contain undeclared prescription drugs including Sildenafil (Viagra) and/or Tadalafil (Cialis).

These products have the potential to cause severe adverse health effects due to misuse, overuse, interaction with other medications, underlying health conditions, and overall lack of oversight or consultation with medical professionals

The products were distributed under 11 different brand names and varied in product form and size. They were sold in bulk to other distributors and retailers in California and out of state. A full list is available below.

There have been no reports of injury or illness, to date.

Consumers should immediately discontinue use of the product.

Should you require further assistance or have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Gamil Girges at (562) 674-8725. Office hours: 9:00 AM To 5:00 PM

Pyramid Wholesale values the safety and well-being of our consumers. We deeply regret any worry or inconvenience this recall may have caused.