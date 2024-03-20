Governor Newsom Statement on Biden Administration Clean Car Rules

Published: Mar 20, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the Biden Administration’s new clean car standards.

“Under the leadership of President Biden, America is driving toward a clean car future. The naysayers and skeptics want you to believe that electric vehicles are just another fad. They’re lying to you, putting profits over our health and our planet. California – and now America – has chosen ambition over ambivalence. The reality is that zero-emission vehicle sales reached their highest point ever last year – and California won’t stop until 100% of new car sales are zero-emission.”