California Leaders Reach Agreement to Address Budget Gap

Published: Mar 20, 2024

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire, and Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas issued the following statements on agreeing to budget solutions worth $12 to $18 billion to address the shortfall:

Governor Gavin Newsom: “Thanks to leadership in the Assembly and Senate, California is stepping up with a balanced approach that will take a significant chunk out of the projected shortfall. Despite the uncertainty due to the federal tax deadline delay last year, historic reserves and fiscal responsibility will assure a balanced budget that meets California’s needs.”

Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast): “The deficit is serious and it’s grown by billions since January, which is why we must move with speed to shrink the shortfall immediately. The quicker we make tough decisions, the better prepared we’ll be to continue our work on a comprehensive budget to protect our progress. It’s been an all hands on deck approach with Governor Newsom and Speaker Rivas to move this Early Action Budget Package forward. The Senate stands ready to take votes to get this initial job done, and I’m grateful to Budget Chair Wiener and all Senators for their continued focus on this tough challenge.”

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas): “The Assembly is committed to a deliberative, transparent budget process that protects hard-working Californians. I appreciate our partnership with Governor Newsom and Pro Tem McGuire to finalize this preliminary and initial budget package in early April, which is an important first step. But the Assembly’s budget work continues, including more than two dozen budget and oversight hearings scheduled next month. There are tough choices on the horizon, which is why our process is so critical. I extend considerable gratitude to Budget Chair Jesse Gabriel and our subcommittee chairs — and the entire Caucus — for their dedication, collaboration and accountability.”

