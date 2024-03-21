CEO Connection Opens Nominations for 2024 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market
CEO Connection, the only membership organization for mid-market CEOs, is accepting nominations for the 2024 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market.
This is an opportunity to recognize women CEOs who are making an impact in business and in their communities.”SYOSSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Connection, the only membership organization in the world for mid-market CEOs, is proud to announce that nominations for the 2024 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market are now being accepted.
— Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection
The Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market recognizes the women who are initiating change, shaping innovation, and increasing standards for excellence within mid-market companies (with revenue between $100 million and $3 billion). Honorees are evaluated by annual revenue, number of employees, first impression on social media, and community involvement.
To make a nomination, click here. The deadline is 11:59 p.m., March 31st, 2024.
“This is an opportunity to recognize women CEOs who are making an impact in business and in their communities,” says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "And in the true nature of the CEO Connection Community, recognizing these remarkable people also sets an example for future generations of women leaders."
About CEO Connection
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide members with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance members' careers, save members time, and make members money, CEOC connects members with the people members should meet, the resources members needs, and solutions to the unique challenges members face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for members.
