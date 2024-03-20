Truth in Accounting Releases New Analysis of the Federal Government in Time for the Election Cycle

The Numbers They Don't Tell You About

A Truthful Analysis: The Ignored Numbers Citizens Need to Know

Today's youth, who stand to bear the brunt of the US's dire fiscal predicament, remain blissfully unaware," remarks Mr. Chokel.” — Chuck Chokel

UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to illuminate crucial yet often overlooked financial data, Truth in Accounting unveiled today the video version of its Fourth Annual Analysis of the US Treasury’s 2023 Financial Report of the Federal Government.

This groundbreaking release aims to thrust into the spotlight a report that typically languishes in obscurity. For the fourth consecutive year, esteemed Truth in Accounting board member Chuck Chokel meticulously dissects this extensive report, offering an indispensable analysis. Leveraging insights from the corporate realm, Chokel delivers key figures essential for informed civic engagement.

"Today's youth, who stand to bear the brunt of the US's dire fiscal predicament, remain blissfully unaware of the staggering magnitude of the financial burden politicians are heaping upon their futures. This critical reality is glaringly absent from high school and college curricula," remarks Mr. Chokel.

In a bid to empower future generations, Truth in Accounting advocates for mandatory viewing of this video by high school and college students, emphasizing their pivotal role as the ultimate bearers of burgeoning national debts.

The US Treasury Department's annual report serves as the lodestar of fiscal responsibility, charting the course of our nation's financial trajectory. Despite its paramount importance, this report has been grievously overlooked by both media and political discourse in the current election cycle.

Key highlights of Truth in Accounting's analysis include:

1. While elected officials primarily focus on the budget (cash-in and cash-out), the underlying reality is bleak, with consecutive years witnessing a budget deficit exceeding $1 trillion.

2. Net operating costs, which have averaged over $3.4 trillion annually for the past four years, present an even graver concern.

3. Mr. Chokel identifies $175.3 trillion as the paramount figure globally, representing the Treasury's projected Social Security and Medicare funding shortfall. This staggering sum has ballooned by $47 trillion since 2018.

Truth in Accounting contends that the government's accounting standards obfuscate the true extent of governmental expenditure, perpetuating a false sense of security among citizens. This lack of transparency profoundly threatens democratic integrity, prompting reflection on the nexus between governmental accountability and voter behavior.

As citizens exercise their electoral franchise, it behooves them to comprehend the intricacies of government finance. Transparent and accountable accounting practices are imperative, safeguarding democracy against the perils of fiscal insolvency.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

For media inquiries, please contact:

Judi Willard: jwillard@truthinaccounting.org [217-801-5821]

About Truth in Accounting:

Truth in Accounting is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting transparent and accountable governmental financial reporting. It empowers citizens with vital information to make informed decisions about their nation's fiscal future.

The Numbers You Need to Know