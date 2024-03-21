GENE BY GENE APPOINTS JOSH WITTNER AS NEW PRESIDENT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene by Gene, a leading genetics laboratory headquartered in Houston, proudly announces the appointment of Josh Wittner as its new president. With a proven track record of driving commercialization and growth strategies, Wittner is poised to lead the company into a new era of innovation and expansion.
During his tenure at Gene by Gene, Josh Wittner has demonstrated exceptional leadership, spearheading initiatives that have propelled the company to the forefront of the genetic testing industry. His strategic vision has not only elevated the lab's commercial efforts but has also solidified its position as a leader in genetic testing services globally.
Under Wittner's guidance, Gene by Gene has experienced remarkable growth in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) capabilities, showcasing his dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the betterment of patient care and research. Additionally, Wittner has strengthened the lab and reporting services for array testing, pharmacogenomics, and genetic testing services, ensuring a comprehensive suite of offerings to meet diverse needs.
Wittner's extensive experience in healthcare, coupled with his deep understanding of both scientific and business aspects of the industry, uniquely positions him to lead Gene by Gene into its next phase of growth and innovation. His collaborative leadership style fosters a culture of excellence within the organization, driving teams towards shared success.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the future, Wittner commented, “I am honored to take on the role of president at Gene by Gene. Our team’s dedication to providing exceptional lab and reporting services is unparalleled, and I am excited to lead such a talented group of individuals. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in genetic testing, enhancing our capabilities and extending our reach to improve health outcomes for individuals around the globe.”
Gene by Gene is committed to advancing the field of genetic testing through innovative solutions and unparalleled expertise. With Josh Wittner at the helm, the company looks forward to a future filled with growth, exploration, and continued excellence in service to the healthcare and research communities.
About Gene by Gene: Founded in 2000, Gene by Gene, Ltd. provides reliable genetic testing services to a wide range of consumers and institutional customers through its four divisions focusing on ancestry, health, reporting, research, and paternity and maternity relationship testing. Genetic genealogy testing services are provided by FamilyTreeDNA – a division of Gene by Gene and the pioneers of the direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy industry. Clinical reporting services are provided by its wholly owned brand, myDNA. Gene by Gene is CAP/CLIA registered and offers health, wellness, and regulated diagnostic testing services through its clinical health division. The privately held company, along with its state-of-the-art Genomics Research Center, is headquartered in Houston, TX.
For more information about Gene by Gene and its services, please visit www.genebygene.com
Media Inquiries
About Gene by Gene: Founded in 2000, Gene by Gene, Ltd. provides reliable genetic testing services to a wide range of consumers and institutional customers through its four divisions focusing on ancestry, health, reporting, research, and paternity and maternity relationship testing. Genetic genealogy testing services are provided by FamilyTreeDNA – a division of Gene by Gene and the pioneers of the direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy industry. Clinical reporting services are provided by its wholly owned brand, myDNA. Gene by Gene is CAP/CLIA registered and offers health, wellness, and regulated diagnostic testing services through its clinical health division. The privately held company, along with its state-of-the-art Genomics Research Center, is headquartered in Houston, TX.
