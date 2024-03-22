Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir Host Show in Honor of Migrants After City Enforces 30 Day Limits on Shelter
As more and more migrants are pushed to the streets, one activist and performance art group seeks to welcome and even celebrate their arrival.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday March 24th at 5 PM ET, notable activist and performing arts group, Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir, will host a show in honor of the newest wave of New Yorkers at Earthchxrch, a community center located at 36 Avenue C, New York NY.
As New York city officials approve new 30 day limits on migrants in shelters, leaving thousands to the streets to fend for themselves, Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir in coalition with EV Neighbors Who Care have been working overtime, doing their part to provide food, shelter, and warmth for the many in need.
It is the consistent demonization of the migrants, according to members of the Earthchxrch, that led the group to push for their celebration.
“The new 30-day limit is not what Lady Liberty meant. Now, newcomers must prove to exhausted civil servants that they are looking for work and a place to live, or they will be left to the streets. This is an obvious Kafka nightmare,” remarked Reverend Billy during a previous sermon.
“If someone has fled gunmen and journeyed 5,000 miles, and now seeks asylum in the city with Lady Liberty’s torch shining on the waters - is this person a helpless free-loader? Hey Eric! Are you afraid of their strength? …their independence? The city is made of waves of immigrants. [That is] New York.”
Reverend Billy also seeks to call other local groups to open their doors to migrants, so that they might have a reprieve from living on the streets.
The event is secular, free, and open to all ages.
Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir are an activist and performance art collective based in the Lower East Side. Since the early 2000s, they have worked together to fight against consumerism, environmental degradation, and war. "It's an act. It's an art. It's almost a religion!" - The New York Times
