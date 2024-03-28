Halo Home Maintenance Welcomes Jonathan and Candace Kerr as First Franchisees
New Home Maintenance Service Provider Expands Reach with Innovative Approach
We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan and Candace Kerr as our first franchisees of Halo Home Maintenance. Their commitment to quality and serving the community is a perfect match with our values.”SOMERVILLE, NJ, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halo Home Maintenance, a rising star in the home maintenance industry, is excited to announce the signing of their inaugural franchisees to Jonathan and Candace Kerr. The Kerr’s, owners of Sunrise Cooling & Heating, Branchburg, NJ, bring their wealth of experience and dedication to join the esteemed Halo Home Maintenance family.
— Andy Barresse
With a commitment to excellence and a passion for enhancing homeowners' peace of mind, Jonathan and Candace Kerr perfectly align with Halo Home Maintenance's vision for revolutionizing the industry. Their expertise in the home services sector, coupled with their unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, makes them invaluable additions to the expanding network of Halo franchisees.
Halo Home Maintenance introduces an innovative approach to home maintenance, offering customers an annual maintenance plan known as The Home Guardian. This comprehensive plan includes a meticulous 50+ checklist of tasks designed to address common issues around the home. From power washing to gutter cleaning and dryer vent maintenance, The Home Guardian ensures that homeowners receive thorough and proactive care for their property, reducing the risk of potential hazards and enhancing the longevity of their investments.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan and Candace Kerr as our first franchisees," said Andy Barresse, President, of Halo Home Maintenance. "Their dedication to excellence and their commitment to serving their community perfectly align with our values. With their partnership, we are excited to expand our reach and bring the benefits of The Home Guardian to homeowners in the Hillsborough / Princeton area and the Basking Ridge / Morristown areas."
As Halo Home Maintenance continues to expand its reach through franchising, the company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the standards of home maintenance. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Halo Home Maintenance and its network of franchisees are poised to make a lasting impact on the industry.
