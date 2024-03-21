Index Analytics LLC Wins $15.8 Million Artificial Intelligence Contract from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Index Analytics, Explore Digits Inc., & ICF Partner to Enhance New Artificial Intelligence Technical Solution to Streamline CMS’ Public Review Comment PeriodsBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Index Analytics LLC (Index) announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded the Baltimore-based data and IT company an artificial intelligence based machine learning models contract. In collaboration with its two industry partners, Explore Digits Inc. and ICF, Index will maintain and enhance an artificial intelligence solution that uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to interpret stakeholder comments and nursing home surveys submitted to CMS. The $15.8 million CMS contract has a four-year period of performance.
“We work with CMS on various projects and are grateful for their continued trust in Index’s ability to drive and deliver advanced technologies,” said Raghu Akkapeddi, CEO of Index Analytics LLC. “The contract award provides Index and our industry partners with an exciting opportunity to develop an artificial intelligence solution that will accelerate CMS’ public review process, categorize data efficiently, and improve how federal agencies collect critical information.”
When the federal government proposes changes to regulations, CMS receives and manually reviews hundreds of thousands of public comments from companies, government employees, physicians, patients, and open-door forums. The artificial intelligence machine learning module developed under this contract will accelerate CMS’s review process by filtering and providing insights for public comments that are difficult to obtain manually.
Index has been supporting CMS with enterprise-wide health IT initiatives since 2012. The recent artificial intelligence module learning contract award reflects Index’s deep understanding of CMS’ business environment and successful execution of technology development within CMS.
About Index Analytics:
Index Analytics is an award-winning 8(a) certified small business that specializes in providing enterprise solutions to federal government agencies. Since 2012, the company has been delivering high-quality data and application modernization and Salesforce CRM solutions that improve ROI. With expertise in data management and analytics, cloud-based solutions, Agile development, and operational support for highly visible programs across a diverse portfolio, Index brings together business and IT professionals to drive results and boost engagement for its federal clients. Visit us at index-analytics.com.
About Explore Digits:
Explore Digits, an 8(a) certified small business, is a data science and data engineering firm focused on providing customers with mission-relevant insights from diverse and complex data. Explore Digits is led by technologists and is focused on making a difference in healthcare by working with federal, state, and private sector partners. Key focus areas of Explore Digits relevant to the AIMM project include cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Visit Explore Digits at https://www.exploredigits.com.
About ICF:
ICF is a global consulting and technology services provider. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, including cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, and machine learning; advanced analytics; and human-centered practices, to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. ICF has supported nearly all major federal civilian agencies, including numerous agencies and programs within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and has a history of delivery excellence across hundreds of digital modernization projects.
