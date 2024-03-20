Best Practice Medicine Prepares as Emergency Aid Need Increases

With wildfire season coming up in the US, Best Practice Medicine ramps up staffing to exceed the 110,000 emergency calls responded to and assisted with in 2023.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With wildfire season coming ahead in the United States, Best Practice Medicine (BPM) ramps up staffing to exceed the 110,000 emergency calls responded to and assisted with in 2023.“We are actively ramping up staffing since assessing the growth in need for emergency responders year over year”, stated CEO and Founder of Best Practice Medicine, Ben King. “Through communication with local, regional and National governments regarding last year’s aid, we expect to see an increase for the need to help with wildfire response as an immediate concern”, King adds.Best Practice Medicine’s Emergency Center Team monitors and coordinates with local, state, regional, and National agencies. The company looks to increase response efforts through recruiting additional staff.“With fire season rapidly approaching, the company is aggressive in hiring additional support this year and we are looking for qualified responders”, stated BPM Chief of Operations Matt Brown.For more information regarding BPM’s Emergency Response division for scope of aid assistance, please visit https://bestpracticemedicine.com/emergency-response ###About the company: Best Practice Medicine (BPM) is a United States born, clinician-founded, owned and operated team specializing in experiential healthcare education, travel paramedicine, and emergency response.BPM provides value in research and Superior Medical Equipment driven experiential education on campus and off. BPMs value add for Response include immediately deployable, advanced technology, boots n the ground responders, and Travel Paramedicine provides value beyond personnel on the ground in that we remove HR issues, payroll errors, and workman’s compensation worries from our clients as we absorb those responsibilities.Media Contact:Jane Fieldenjfielden@bestpracticemedicine.comCell: (843) 597-8110