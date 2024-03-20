New technology reduces mining’s environmental impact

CANADA, March 20 - New advanced chemical processes being developed and refined in British Columbia will give the mining industry a way to extract critical minerals with almost no net environmental impact, helping advance B.C.’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

“B.C. is home to a growing clean-energy sector, accounting for 20% of Canada’s world-leading clean-tech firms that are having positive impacts globally,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “With near net-zero environmental impact in the extraction of critical metals and minerals, pH7 is demonstrating the kind of innovative thinking that can transform mining around the world.”

PH7 Technologies has created a proprietary closed-loop process using advanced chemistry to extract and refine critical metals that will help the mining sector transition to renewable energy in an environmentally and economically sustainable way. The new process also enables efficient metal extraction from low-grade resources or difficult substrates in a cost-effective way. The metal alloys, including platinum group metals, copper, and tin, produced by pH7 are then refined by industrial customers.

“To combat climate change, we know that it is essential for industries to reduce their emissions,” said Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds. “PH7’s pilot project could help the mining sector reduce their emissions and water usage while extracting the critical minerals needed to produce clean energy like electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, electrical transmission lines and batteries.”

With $850,000 from the Province’s Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund, pH7 will conduct a pilot project to process 5,000 kilograms per day of raw materials into approximately 2,500 kg of extracted platinum group metals per year. This method results in significantly less greenhouse gas emissions, electricity and water usage compared to mining or other recycling methods.

“We at pH7 are seeing a real opportunity to advance in the path to net-zero and are honoured to be receiving the support of the Province’s ICE Fund as we explore continued growth and commercialization of our technology,” said Mohammad Doostmohammadi, founder and CEO of pH7 Technologies. “The clean, green future we envision requires more critical metals than we have access to currently. Through innovation and collaboration, we look forward to bringing our clean-tech solution to help scale the extraction of metals and make existing processes much more sustainable and cost-effective.”

The ICE Fund was established in 2007 to support B.C.’s clean-energy sector, and supports the production of clean, renewable energy technologies: reducing costs and helping to preserve the environment by supporting projects that lowers the consumption of fossil fuels.

This initiative aligns with the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action, building on B.C.’s natural advantages – abundant, clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quick Facts:

Founded in 2020, pH7 is headquartered in Vancouver and was recently listed on the Cleantech Group’s 2024 Global Cleantech 100.

The innovators behind ICE Fund projects are on the leading edge, building connections, developing and demonstrating technology that will help B.C. transition to a low-carbon economy.

B.C. is home to a growing clean-energy sector that accounts for approximately 20% of Canada’s clean-technology firms.

Since 2008, the ICE Fund has committed approximately $112 million to support pre-commercial clean-energy technology projects, clean-energy vehicles, research and development, and energy-efficiency programs.

ICE partnerships have included the federal government agencies, universities, local government, First Nations and many emerging clean-technology companies and organizations throughout British Columbia.

Learn More:

To learn more about pH7, visit: https://ph7technologies.ca/

To learn more about the Innovative Clean Energy Fund, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/innovativecleanenergyfund

The CleanBC plan helps us reduce pollution and power our future with renewable energy: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/