New parking, amenities ready for commercial truckers in Surrey

CANADA, March 20 - Commercial long-haul drivers travelling through the Lower Mainland will soon have another safe, convenient place to stop and rest when the North Surrey Truck Parking Facility opens next week just off Highway 17 (South Fraser Perimeter Road).

“Commercial long-haul drivers are the lifeblood of our supply chain, and it’s important they’re supported with infrastructure that allows them to do their jobs safely, efficiently and comfortably,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The new North Surrey Truck Parking Facility is an important addition for commercial drivers travelling to and through the Lower Mainland, as it provides another safe, secure and convenient place to stop and rest.”

The new North Surrey Truck Parking Facility is on Highway 17, about 600 metres east of the Port Mann Bridge. The facility is scheduled to open to commercial long-haul truckers on March 28, 2024.

“By investing in a designated truck parking facility, commercial drivers will be able to rest safely and securely after driving long distances transporting goods and materials across Canada to support our economy,” said Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Providing drivers with these essential amenities will allow them to refresh and recharge, ensuring they can continue their journeys efficiently and safely to reach their destinations. We are committed to continuing investment in projects like this one to promote economic growth and build more resilient communities.”

The site was chosen for its proximity to major Lower Mainland truck routes. The secured site has parking for 106 commercial trucks, and includes facilities such as washrooms with showers, a sani-dump for drivers, and security measures, such as fencing, cameras and 24-hour security.

“Providing adequate parking facilities for commercial drivers to rest and recharge is vital to enhance safety in B.C.’s commercial trucking industry,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO, BC Trucking Association. “This is a great facility that I am confident will be extensively used. I am also pleased to hear that the Province is exploring additional parking options for commercial vehicles as it improves the Highway 1 corridor through the Fraser Valley.”

Tybo Contracting Ltd. of Langley was responsible for construction of the new North Surrey Truck Parking Facility. The first phase of work, including a signalized intersection along Highway 17 to provide safe access to the new facility, was completed by contractor Jacob Bros. Construction.

The Province of B.C. contributed $17 million to the construction of the new facility, while the federal government is contributing to this project as part of a larger $109-million investment that also includes funding for the widening of the Trans-Canada Highway 1 between 216th and 264th streets. This initiative is funded through the New Building Canada Fund’s Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component, National and Regional Projects.