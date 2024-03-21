WatSPEED Partners with Canadian Executive Connections Inc. To Promote New Career Accelerator Programs
We are thrilled to partner with CEC to promote these programs to empower Canadians with the skills they need to succeed in a workplace that is being continuously impacted by technology advancements.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo and Canadian Executive Connections Inc. (CEC) have established a Strategic Partnership to maximize the impact of two new, ground-breaking Career Accelerator Programs (CAP).
— Sanjeev Gill, Executive Director of WatSPEED
As the University of Waterloo’s professional and executive education arm, WatSPEED has secured $3.1M in funding to launch two industry-focused career accelerators to empower and reskill Canadians across the country.
Designed specifically for Canadians seeking career transformation opportunities to enhance their current job prospects, the programs address the growing need for specialized skills in Secure Coding and Digital Transformation. They include a comprehensive blend of essential training in technical and professional skills, complemented by personalized career coaching, industry engagement, and extensive job-ready skills development over a 16-week period.
“WatSPEED’s Career Accelerator Programs build upon Waterloo’s strengths to provide a unique and valuable combination of technical and professional training, career coaching, and industry engagement,” said Sanjeev Gill, Associate Vice-President, Innovation and Executive Director of WatSPEED. “We are thrilled to partner with CEC to promote these programs to empower Canadians with the skills they need to succeed in a workplace that is being continuously impacted by technology advancements.”
CAP has been meticulously crafted to prepare Canadian workers for future challenges and opportunities, ensuring they remain competitive and resilient in a fast-evolving global tech landscape enhancing Canada's tech workforce and fostering innovation within our national ecosystem.
This WatSPEED initiative is part of the $250 million Upskill Canada funding by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) previously announced by the federal government to help 15,000 mid-career workers to transition into new positions in high-growth sectors.
"We are excited about our collaboration with WatSPEED and its partners like Canadian Executive Connections to deliver deep community and regional impacts,” says University of Waterloo alumnus Joseph Fung, CEO and Co-Founder of Uvaro. “By merging Uvaro's expertise in skill development programming with WatSPEED's focus on workforce advancement, we are driving career transformation and economic growth in Canada, shaping a skilled, adaptable workforce for the future.”
Partnering with WatSPEED is a major step in CEC’s ongoing collaboration with the University of Waterloo, which has included over 60 executive events hosted by University of Waterloo alumni out of 150+ CEC and CEO-P2P Inc. thought leadership roundtables spanning the last four years.
“WatSPEED's Career Accelerators provide an unprecedented opportunity for individuals to build job-ready skills to help enhance their skills and advance their career,” says Bob Kyryliuk, Co-Founder and CEO of Canadian Executive Connections. “This initiative aligns with Canadian Executive Connections Inc.'s commitment to promoting TechForGood priorities, including collaboration on diversity, inclusion, empowering women and BIPOC entrepreneurs, as well as environmental efforts and social good."
"Our vision is to leverage Canadian tech, talent, solutions and services as ‘building blocks’ to accelerate innovation and drive revenue and job growth within the Canadian ecosystem. CAP is another great asset on this journey," adds Kyryliuk who is also a University of Waterloo alumnus.
"I'm excited to see the many opportunities the WatSPEED Career Accelerators will bring to Waterloo Region. Access to these programs helps tech startup founders and their teams gain the skills they need to excel in the global market," says Chris Albinson, President and CEO of Communitech. "The demand for skills in secure coding has never been more important. Not only does this skill set ensure the integrity and resilience of tech ecosystems, it aligns with the ethos of Tech for Good, contributing to building a safer and more sustainable digital future."
The next offers in WatSPEED’s accelerator programs begin on April 22 with additional dates planned throughout 2024.
For more information, please visit WatSPEED’s website: https://watspeed.uwaterloo.ca/programs-and-courses/category-career-accelerator-programs.html
About Canadian Executive Connections Inc.
Canadian Executive Connections Inc. is a leading network of over 600 Canadian CEOs, Ecosystem Executives, and Community Champions spanning more than 100 Scaleups in Canada. With a focus on empowering leaders through a community voice, customizable peer network, and an online knowledge exchange, the organization is committed to sharing best practices, challenges, and experiences to accelerate innovation and drive growth within the Canadian tech ecosystem. Learn more at https://CanadianExecs.com
About WatSPEED
As a premier provider of lifelong learning, WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo delivers professional, corporate, and executive education designed to support the workforce of the future. In addition to the Tech Horizons Executive Forum, WatSPEED offers a range of courses and certificate programs. Whether you're in finance, health care, marketing, or policy development, these programs will teach you how to leverage cutting-edge technologies and enable you and your organization to innovate, compete, and stay agile in today’s rapidly changing workplace.
