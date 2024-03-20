Submit Release
Life Changers Worship Releases First EP “There Is More” and Live Easter Worship

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Changers International Church is thrilled to announce its inaugural EP release, "There Is More," featuring four original songs by Life Changers Worship. The EP will be available on all major streaming platforms on March 22, 2024.

This marks a significant milestone in the church’s journey, especially as it celebrates over three decades of transformative ministry.

‘There Is More’ is a triumphant celebration of God’s faithfulness and blessing. In the summer of 2023, inspired by the church’s declaration, "There Is More," the Life Changers Worship embarked on a creative journey to compose original worship songs. This culminated in a live recording session that unveiled four original compositions. “There Is More” is the team's first EP release, demonstrating its commitment to producing music that transcends church walls and connects with a global audience.

With a vision that transcends melodic composition, Life Changers Worship aims to connect people with the authentic Jesus, inspiring individuals across the earth with the universal language of music. This EP extends an invitation to immerse oneself in the profound, unceasing love of God the Father.

"We’re elated to share 'There Is More' with the world. These songs mirror our spiritual journey, our steadfast faith, and the relentless quest for divine communion," expressed a spokesperson for Life Changers Worship."It represents a new chapter for us, one where we hope to reach more hearts and continue to make a difference through our music."

If you’d like to experience Life Changers Worship live, an invitation is extended to all for a meaningful Good Friday Communion Experience at 6:30 PM, followed by a powerful Easter Sunday celebration with the Life Changers family at either of our two campuses, Hoffman Estates or Chicago. Service times are 10:30 AM at both locations. For more information and directions, visit lifechangerschurch.com.

To stay updated on Life Changers Worship’s latest releases, visit lifechangerschurch.com/worship and follow them on social media.

