Vermont Judiciary Names D. Scott Acus as First Mental Health and the Courts Project Director

The Vermont Judiciary is pleased to announce the selection of D. Scott Acus as the state's first Mental Health and the Courts Project Director. This newly created position arose out of a recommendation by the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Mental Health and the Courts, established as a Tri-Branch effort to address the needs of court-involved individuals with mental health issues.

Mr. Acus brings a wealth of experience to this role, and currently serves as President of Nous, LLC, a consulting firm specializing in mental health services. Previously, he served in psychiatric hospital and nonprofit Executive Director and CEO positions across the country, where he implemented person-centered, trauma-informed, evidence-based care to support individuals in their recovery from psychiatric and co-occurring challenges. Additionally, Mr. Acus has extensive experience in clinical leadership and as a private clinician and therapist. He is a licensed independent clinical social worker in both Vermont and Colorado.

As the Mental Health and the Courts Project Director, Mr. Acus will be responsible for working with stakeholders across the state to expand and enhance the Judiciary's response to mental and behavioral health issues. His duties will include supporting the work of the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Mental Health and the Courts, fostering community engagement, and assisting in the development and implementation of training programs for court personnel and stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Acus to this critical role," said Vermont Chief Justice Paul Reiber, Co-Chair of the Vermont Commission on Mental Health and the Courts and Co-Chair of the National Judicial Task Force to Examine State Courts’ Response to Mental Illness. “His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to work to address individuals with serious mental illness who are involved with the courts."

Detailed information about the work of the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Mental Health and its various committees can be found here.

Funding for this new position is made possible through a Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice / Bureau of Justice Assistance.