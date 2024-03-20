Advocates Call For Oregon Lottery Regulation While Legislators Lean In on Tribal Gambling Expansion Concerns
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Nonprofit asks for regulations to limit gambling harm from Oregon Lottery slots machines.
Voices is organizing a campaign to inform legislators about the challenges with the Oregon Administrative Rule on Casino Prohibition (177-040-0061). They can be reached at: nolotterycasino@vpgr.net”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon Lottery, in partnership with online gambling operator, DraftKings, recently announced record-setting revenue on sports betting, demonstrating a consumer appetite for handheld digital gambling.
— Voices of Problem Gambling Recovery
Rising Concerns Amidst Success:
While acknowledging the Oregon Lottery's support of economic development, schools and parks, research indicates a correlation between online betting and increased rates of addiction, Voices of Problem Gambling Recovery (VPGR), Executive Director Kitty Martz states, “One in five people with disordered gambling attempts suicide, which is higher than any other addiction." (*https://scholars.law.unlv.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2027&context=facpub) She goes on to say, "Our state relies heavily on lottery revenue that disproportionately harms people who already experience systemic inequities. BIPOC communities, veterans, and people with mental health challenges tend to have higher rates of gambling disorder and are encouraged to seek support at the earliest sign of gambling becoming a problem.”
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month - What You Can Do:
VPGR President Brian Ward suggests that, in lieu of putting the responsibility on Oregonians from high-risk groups to gamble responsibly, constituents should contact their legislators to introduce adequate gambling regulation. "There's a recent legislative interest in curtailing tribal casino expansion, but little notice is paid to the proliferation of lottery slots operated at small local delis. These venues tend to earn more than 50% of their revenue from Lottery's Vegas-style electronic slots, and almost all the gambling addiction in Oregon is from these machines. Voices would like to see the workarounds that give the lottery director, Mike Wells, final discretion on what constitutes a casino revisited."
There are Free Services Available:
Voices of Problem Gambling Recovery is a nonprofit that offers free problem gambling education and peer services. They sponsor a speakers' bureau of individuals with lived experience who are glad to speak in your community, at your agency, or with members of the media.
If you or someone you know is experiencing negative consequences from gambling, please call 1-877-MY LIMIT. Free services are available across Oregon.
Kitty Martz
Voices of Problem Gambling Recovery
+1 503-486-7377
