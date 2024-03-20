ARK Technology Consultants Acquires Cary, North Carolina Based 5S Technologies
5S Technologies, a full-service professional and managed IT (Information Technology) services organization has been acquired by Ark Technology Consultants.
The business growth taking place in North and South Carolina is remarkable. Mike Shook is the right person to lead our efforts in helping us to further the growth of Ark Technology Consultants.”GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5S Technologies, a full-service professional and managed IT (Information Technology) services organization known for its expertise in Nutanix, Security Offerings, and Data Center Solutions, with a focus on specializing in day-to-day operations, as well as project optimization, has been acquired by Ark Technology Consultants, a rapidly growing consulting and technology firm.
— Walter Cook, CEO of Ark Technology Consultants
“After speaking with multiple buyers, it was clear Ark Technology Consultants was the best fit for our employees and customers. Walter Cook, CEO of Ark Technology Consultants, and his team have a vision that aligns with our guiding principles. I look forward to working with the Ark team as VP of the Carolina’s and continuing to bring technology solutions and services to an expanding client base,” said Mike Shook, Founder and CEO of 5S Technologies.
“The business growth taking place in North and South Carolina is remarkable. Mike Shook is the right person to be leading our efforts in the market and helping us to further the growth of Ark Technology Consultants,” said Walter Cook, CEO of Ark Technology Consultants. “Between Mike’s leadership and his team at 5S Technologies, we have broadened our Nutanix Champion partnership as well as our Security Solutions. This acquisition is strategic for Ark and provides a larger platform for further expansion.”
Ark Technology Consultants was founded in late 2021 with the goal of building a cloud-based IT services firm that is both people-centered and client-driven. The 5S Technology acquisition is the company’s third since its founding. In addition to North Carolina and New York, Ark also has operations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
For more information, please visit www.arktci.com.
About 5S Technologies
5S Technologies was founded in September 2014 by the Shook family. The Shook family has been responsible for providing integrated data center solutions since 1988 when they founded Strategic Technologies. Like STI, 5S Technologies is headquartered in Cary, NC, and our foundation is based on honesty, respect, and genuine care for others. These foundations drive a culture in our organization that demands commitment, dedication, and excellence. Together, we are focused on helping our customers and are committed to doing the right thing. Our core values are the foundation of how we conduct business.
About Ark Technology Consultants
Ark Technology Consultants was founded in late 2021 with the goal of building a cloud-based IT services firm that is both people-centered and client-driven. From its inception with the acquisitions of DCi Technology Solutions and VerisVisalign, and through its aggressive organic expansion, Ark has been committed to a culture of collaboration and cultivating strong relationships with clients and technology partners. With specialties in Microsoft implementation, staff augmentation, IT service management and process improvement, and our own on-site service desk and technology center, Ark provides impeccable service that surpasses client expectations. For more information, please visit www.arktci.com.
