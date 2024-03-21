Enodo Economics Unveils Senior Advisory Council, Featuring Sir Alex Younger, Orit Gadiesh, and Marino Valensise

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, 21st March – Enodo Economics, an independent company specialising in macroeconomic, political, and geopolitical forecasts with a focus on China and its global impact, is proud to announce the establishment of its Senior Advisory Council (SAC).

The SAC will be officially inaugurated at an exclusive dinner event on March 21st, 2024, at London’s Mosimann’s Club.

The theme for our first discussion is “Innovation Showdown: Authoritarianism vs. Liberal Democracy: Exploring the Crucibles of Creativity in the Chinese and American Systems.

The founding members of Enodo’s SAC are renowned for their innovative thinking, unrivalled expertise, and distinguished careers. They will help Enodo Economics continue to provide its clients with invaluable strategic insights and expert guidance to navigate the complex landscape of economic, geopolitical, and technological developments in China and beyond.

We are proud to inform you that the members of our Senior Advisory Council are:

Sir Alex Younger: With an impressive career spanning over three decades in Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, Sir Alex Younger brings unparalleled insights into global security and intelligence matters. Serving in various leadership roles, including Director of Counter Terrorism and Chief of the Service from 2014 to 2020, Sir Alex's expertise will provide invaluable perspectives on navigating geopolitical risks and security challenges.

Orit Gadiesh: As the Chairman of Bain & Company, Orit Gadiesh is a globally renowned expert on management and corporate strategy, boasting decades of experience advising CEOs and top-level management. With a wealth of knowledge in global strategy development, digital strategy and organisational effectiveness, Orit's strategic counsel will be instrumental in guiding Enodo Economics' strategic initiatives and client engagements.

Marino Valensise: Marino Valensise, Group Chief Investment Officer at Cardano, brings over three decades of experience in the investment industry to the SAC. With extensive expertise in multi-asset investment strategies and portfolio management, Marino's insights will offer indispensable advice on navigating global financial markets and investment opportunities.

"We are delighted to welcome Sir Alex Younger, Orit Gadiesh, and Marino Valensise to our Senior Advisory Council," said Diana Choyleva, Founder and Chief Economist of Enodo Economics. "Their innovative thinking and unrivalled expertise will enrich our strategic insights and enhance our ability to deliver actionable advice to our clients."

‘’China matters. Even more than you realise’’, commented Orit Gadiesh. ‘’If you want to thrive and succeed in business, consulting, investing or policymaking you must really understand China and how it shapes the world. Enodo Economics helps its clients to do just that and stay at the top of their game.’’

‘’In the many years I have known Diana, she has always demonstrated an uncommon level of intellectual curiosity. This has frequently led to a very distinct opinion and insightful investment research. I am honoured to join Enodo’s Senior Advisory Council,” said Marino Valensise.

“The influence wielded by China reaches far beyond its borders, shaping the geopolitical stage in ways often unseen, but deeply impactful,” said Sir Alex Younger. "Always ahead of the curve, with unique and differentiated insight, Enodo Economics excels at discerning critical developments, flagging what really matters."

The inaugural dinner on March 21st, 2024 will serve as a platform for members of the SAC to engage in thought-provoking discussions on a variety of topics of fundamental importance to business leaders, investors and policymakers. Enodo Economics looks forward to the contributions of its SAC in shaping the company's future endeavours and providing exceptional value to its clients.

