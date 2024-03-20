Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launches Easter Road Safety Campaign, 20 Mar

The Minister of Transport, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga will launch the 2024 Easter Road Safety Campaign on Wednesday, 20 March in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.

Minister Chikunga will be joined during the launch by Mpumalanga MECs for Public Works, Roads and Transport and Community Safety, Security and Liaison, MEC Mandla Ndlovu and MEC Vusi Shongwe respectively in collaboration with key stakeholders.

The launch aims to highlight a period of heightened awareness in order to ensure safer roads for all travellers during the Easter period.

It also aims to increase road safety awareness and reduce road crashes during the Easter period.

With the theme for 2024 being "Fika uphila" (Arrive Alive), the focus is on encouraging road users to exercise heightened vigilance regarding their safety, ensuring they reach their destinations safely.

The launch will commence with prayer sessions held at several accident-prone locations, where influential figures from the interfaith community will lead prayers dedicated to road safety.

Members of the media are invited to join the launch proceedings as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 20th March 2024

Time: 08h30

Venue: Ajax Truck Stop, Mkhondo, Mpumalanga

Main Event Venue: Mandla Magudulela Stadium

Members of the media attending the launch are requested to confirm attendance with Ms Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538‬ or Masalei@dot.gov.za or Ms Hlobisile Ngcongo on 067 427 9399 or Hlobisile.Ngcongo@rtmc.co.za

Enquiries:

Collen Msibi

Cell: 066 476 9015