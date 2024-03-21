OmniCyte Awarded NSF Phase II SBIR Grant to Develop a Next Generation COVID Vaccine Using Its Immune Activating Platform

OmniCyte announced that it has been awarded a Phase II SBIR grant for $997,689 from the NSF to further develop its Novel Platform Based Vaccine for SARS-CoV-2.

We believe that our Next Gen COVID vaccine is safer and will provide greater durability than the currently approved vaccines. Vaccines with improved durability are needed to combat vaccine hesitancy.” — Peter Leonardi, CEO and Founder OmniCyte