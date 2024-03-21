OmniCyte Awarded NSF Phase II SBIR Grant to Develop a Next Generation COVID Vaccine Using Its Immune Activating Platform
OmniCyte announced that it has been awarded a Phase II SBIR grant for $997,689 from the NSF to further develop its Novel Platform Based Vaccine for SARS-CoV-2.
We believe that our Next Gen COVID vaccine is safer and will provide greater durability than the currently approved vaccines. Vaccines with improved durability are needed to combat vaccine hesitancy.”BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniCyte, LLC is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Phase II SBIR grant from the National Science Foundation to fund the project entitled, Development and Characterization of a Novel Platform-Based Vaccine for SARS-CoV-2.
— Peter Leonardi, CEO and Founder OmniCyte
The primary objective of the NSF awarded grant project is to demonstrate safety and efficacy of the Next Gen SARS-CoV-2 protein vaccine in small animal models. The secondary objective of the project is to demonstrate a significantly more durable immune response compared to approved vaccines, which is believed to be key for a successful national COVID vaccination program. Additionally, alternative routes of administration, including a microneedle patch and nasal administration will be investigated. The proposed studies are designed to lead to the preparation of an IND and the start of first-in-human studies.
OmniCyte’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was developed on its proprietary immunology platform technology, which activates a targeted immune response to pathogens or antigens of choice. The targeting mechanism can be rapidly reengineered to address a broad range of indications, including infectious diseases, oncology indications, and autoimmune diseases. Because the mechanism of action and the immune activating portion of the platform remain the same in all indications, information gained in one program benefits all programs using the platform. In addition to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program, OmniCyte’s lead program is an ovarian cancer therapeutic, an HIV vaccine and an autoimmune disease program.
This NSF award, will not only support the further development of a much needed Next Gen COVID vaccine, it serves as additional validation of OmniCyte’s platform technology and therapeutic programs.
