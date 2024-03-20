Senate Bill 1087 Printer's Number 1438

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing for organization of commission; in game or wildlife protection, further providing for report to commission officer and for surrender of carcass to commission officer; in hunting and furtaking, further providing for the offense of trespass on private property while hunting; and, in special licenses and permits, providing for agriculture access permit list.