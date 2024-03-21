Outside Plant Engineering Innovations Announced by VETRO Inc.

An example of FTTP in VETRO FiberMap An example of SPLICING in VETRO FiberMap

Slated for an April release, VETRO's OSP solution promises to address key industry pain points and transform customer broadband delivery.

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VETRO, an innovator in fiber management software company announced plans for a new capability aimed at tackling outside plant engineering challenges and inefficiencies. Slated for an April release, the OSP solution promises to address key industry pain points and transform broadband delivery for residential and commercial customers.

“We are thrilled to unveil this new capability that will redefine how OSP in telecom is performed and how OSP teams interact with the rest of their organization,” said Will Mitchell, CEO of VETRO. “Our team has been working with industry leaders to develop a solution that directly addresses the evolving needs of the market. This launch marks a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional technology to network operators everywhere.”

OSP in Telecom Challenges

Outside plant (OSP) inefficiencies cause major problems for telecom providers. Construction and deployment projects often experience delays due to factors like permitting hurdles, right-of-way disputes, and inaccurate information about network assets. These delays can significantly increase the time needed to complete a project.

Furthermore, OSP problems drive up maintenance and repair costs, eating into operational expenses (OPEX). Reactive maintenance, fixing problems after they occur, is often far more expensive than proactive strategies that prevent issues in the first place. Network downtime and outages caused by OSP failures directly impact customer satisfaction, leading to complaints and potential churn. Additionally, technicians waste valuable time troubleshooting problems that stem from incomplete or inaccurate OSP records, and unnecessary truck rolls due to poor documentation further reduce efficiency.

VETRO FiberMap and Outside Plant Engineering

Additional details about VETRO’s new OSP management capabilities will be revealed closer to the April launch date. However, VETRO emphasizes its dedication to providing innovative solutions that offer internet service providers (ISPs) a modern, integrated, and connected digital hub for their physical network assets, which enables them to offer a more robust broadband experience for their subscribers.

VETRO is a leading innovator of solutions that empower internet service providers (ISPs) to deliver next-generation broadband services. The company’s innovative technology helps ISPs overcome network limitations and provide their customers with a superior internet experience. VETRO is committed to fostering a more connected future by developing cutting-edge OSP solutions that meet the ever-growing demand for reliable and high-speed broadband. VETRO helps Internet Service Providers (ISPs) improve their outside plant activities in several ways:

• Optimized Route Planning: VETRO provides tools to design fiber routes that avoid obstacles, minimize distances, and leverage existing infrastructure.

• Centralized Network Asset Management: All outside plant assets are cataloged in a single database, including cables, splice locations, equipment, and even individual fibers. This allows ISPs to understand their network infrastructure in depth.

• Splicing Documentation: Detailed splicing diagrams are maintained, making it easier to troubleshoot issues, perform maintenance, and make network changes.

• Network Visualization: An easy-to-use view of the network, enabling quick identification of assets, problem zones, and potential expansion areas.

• Improved Customer Experience: Insights from VETRO contribute to faster installations, more reliable connections, and quicker issue resolution.

About VETRO

At VETRO, we believe visualizing data unlocks hidden potential, radically simplifying the way businesses operate and digitizing the future of connectivity. We focus on empowering network operators with unparalleled clarity and control over their fiber networks, enabling them to move faster, better, and more efficiently than ever before. Our revolutionary platform isn’t just software – it’s the physical network asset system of record, offering unprecedented visibility and control from strategic planning to daily operations. We empower our customers to bridge the digital divide at a rapid pace, unlock unforeseen opportunities, and squeeze the maximum value from their networks. Let’s illuminate the unseen, digitize the way we connect, and shape the future of connectivity, together.

