Association of Tree Care Professionals Announces Launch to Support Tree Care Businesses

Association of Tree Care Professionals announces official launch to provide tree care companies with discounts, training, advocacy, resources and events.

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Tree Care Professionals (ATCP), a new national organization, officially announces its launch, which took place earlier this year on April 17, 2025. ATCP’s mission is to provide tree care businesses of all sizes with growth support through exclusive member-only discounts, professional training, government advocacy, events and a wealth of other professional resources.

Thousands of family-owned and independent tree care companies form the backbone of America’s arboriculture industry. These businesses face daily challenges, from safety regulations to rising insurance costs, often without access to the same resources as larger corporations. ATCP bridges that gap by providing affordable education, compliance support, and a strong collective voice in policy discussions.

“We launched ATCP to give tree care businesses of all sizes the support they need to thrive in today’s economy and the industry recognition and voice that they deserve,” said Stefano Devigili, Board Member of the Association of Tree Care Professionals. “Our mission is straightforward. We help members operate safely, grow sustainably, and build credibility through real-world training, fair advocacy, and a professional community grounded in integrity.”

Members gain access to a full suite of benefits, including ANSI Z133 safety training, ANSI A300 pruning workshops, continuing education, and member-only business resources. ATCP also offers vendor discounts on equipment, insurance, and software that far exceed the cost of membership. Its growing online directory helps homeowners and contractors connect with qualified, ethical professionals, raising visibility and trust across the industry.

ATCP is also leading advocacy efforts to ensure small business realities are represented in safety and workforce policy decisions. The Government Relations Committee works with regulators to advance reasonable standards that protect workers, support skilled labor development, and recognize the expertise of professional arborists.

Every ATCP member commits to a Code of Ethics based on safety, fairness, transparency, and environmental stewardship. This pledge strengthens consumer confidence and sets a clear professional benchmark for the industry.

As part of its launch, ATCP is offering Charter Membership to the first 300 members at $550. This one-time opportunity includes many member benefits and permanent recognition as founding professionals who helped establish the organization. Charter Members will be honored for shaping the ethical and professional standards that guide ATCP’s mission and the future of arboriculture. As an added bonus to new tree care businesses, for a limited time, a $400 discount is offered to tree care businesses formed within the last year.

“Our goal is simple,” Devigili added. “We want every tree care professional in America to have the tools, community, and confidence to succeed safely and responsibly.”

To learn more or become a member, visit https://www.ATCPros.org/join. ATCP welcomes both tree care companies and vendors dedicated to advancing professionalism, safety, and education in arboriculture.

