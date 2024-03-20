GLG to Provide Expert Insights for Sohn Idea Contest for Innovative Investments

GLG, which has served the world’s leading investors for more than 25 years, will partner with The Sohn Conference Foundation to connect contest winner with top global experts to research, validate, and refine investment pitch

Distinguished judges Bill Ackman, Mala Gaonkar, Brad Gerstner, and Jonathan Pollock will select winner to present at 29th annual New York Sohn Investment Conference in support of pediatric cancer research

New York, New York; March 20, 2024 – GLG, the world’s insight network, will sponsor the Sohn Idea Contest of the 29th annual New York Sohn Investment Conference on April 3, 2024 at New York City’s Lincoln Center, in partnership with CNBC. The contest is designed to identify the next big innovative, timely, and actionable investment idea, and the winner will work with GLG to enhance their presentation with top expert insights. The winner will then present on stage at the conference, which convenes top hedge fund and alternative investors to share market insights and raise funds in support of pediatric cancer research.

GLG is the world’s insight network, bringing decision makers the insight it takes to get ahead. GLG has served the world’s leading investors – including hedge funds, private equity firms, private credit funds, and others – as well as consultants and corporate decision makers for more than 25 years. GLG’s network of experts is the most diverse, dynamic, and senior membership of its kind, with thousands of new experts recruited every week.

GLG will help the winner of the Sohn Idea Contest advance their investment thesis with insights from leading experts around the world. By leveraging GLG’s range of services – including expert calls, B2B population surveys, and more – the contest winner will research and validate their thesis, more effectively articulate the facts behind their idea, and gain conviction in their pitch.

The 2024 Sohn Idea Contest will be judged by Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square; Mala Gaonkar, Founder of SurgoCap Partners; Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital; and Jonathan Pollock, Co-CEO and Co-CIO of Elliott Investment Management. A winner will be selected based on the most compelling idea with a 12-month horizon.

“GLG was founded more than 25 years ago to help investors make smarter decisions, and we’ve helped our clients across industries turn bold ideas into endeavors that change the world ever since,” said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. “We’re proud to once again sponsor the Sohn Idea Contest to advance lifesaving cancer research while doing what we do best – fueling innovation with the power of expert insights.”

This year’s conference will benefit The Rockefeller University, whose supercomputer has provided pivotal support to scientists researching important discoveries in pathology and health. In 2020 and 2021, The Sohn Conference Foundation provided funding for the university’s development of a novel monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19.

Learn more about the conference here.

About GLG

GLG is the world’s largest insight network. We connect decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity and have what it takes to get ahead. Our network of experts is the world’s largest source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit thousands of new experts every week. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Visit GLGinsights.com.

About the Sohn Conference Foundation

The Sohn Conference Foundation brings together the most successful investors from across the country and around the world, to connect and learn through our conferences, all of which support children’s health programs and life outcomes. Sohn New York has served as the anchor conference and inspiration for Sohn Conferences around the world, including in San Francisco, Hong Kong, London, Monaco, Sydney and Tel Aviv.

The Sohn Conference Foundation honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a talented Wall Street professional whose life was cut short when he passed away from cancer at the age of 29. Ira’s friends and family founded The Sohn Conference Foundation in New York City in 1995. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn conferences and unite the financial community to support several charitable causes. To date, The Sohn Conference series has raised more than $100 million.