Vendorship Names Winners of Vendorship Unleashed Competition to Celebrate Black History Month
Company Awards $50,000 Worth of Services, Grants to Two National Winners
These incredible women surpassed every stage of the competition with so much passion and dedication we couldn’t choose one winner. We chose both. We applaud their outstanding accomplishments.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendorship Inc. is excited to announce two winners of the Flagship Vendorship Unleashed Competition. This contest was designed exclusively for African American businesses to highlight the achievements of black business owners from around the country and empower them to become established government contractors. Each winner receives $50,000 worth of services and grants over the next year. The winners are:
— Dr. Nazeera Dawood, Vendorship CEO
Dr. Paula Anderson, LCPC, NCC, owner of Pace Consulting in College Park, Maryland. Dr. Anderson is a Mental Wellness Expert, Organizational Psychologist, Consultant, Trainer and DEIB Advocate; and Rogenia Griffin, the owner of "One Call Cleans it All," Atlanta Maid 4 U Cleaning Service LLC In Conyers, Georgia.
“These incredible women surpassed every stage of the competition with so much passion and dedication we couldn’t choose one winner. We chose both. During the final round, their outstanding commitment to the community set them apart. We are proud to recognize and applaud their outstanding accomplishments,” said Dr. Nazeera Dawood, Vendorship CEO and founder.
Vigneshwari Chezhian, Vendorship Inc.’s new Director of Marketing & Communications, facilitated the event right from conceptualization & collaboration to execution.
Vendorship received hundreds of applications from business owners in cities across the US. After carefully checking contestant eligibility, a shortlist of the top 30 pre-finalists was made. The teams were evaluated by competency, capability and capacity. After rigorous review, the top 5 finalists advanced to the next round.
The finalists were given strict guidelines to make a pitch presentation and were interviewed by a distinguished panel of judges. The panel consisted of: Dr. Nazeera Dawood - CEO & Founder of Vendorship Inc., Sonji Franklin - Director of MBE services at GMSDC, Bill Kent - CEO of BTL Technologies Inc. and Darryl R Matthews - Director of Business Development at Vendorship Inc. Each judge had an individual scorecard with clearly chartered out metrics for each finalist. The winners were chosen based on the judges' cumulative scores.
“We want to thank every business that participated in Vendorship Unleashed,” said Dr. Dawood, “We are so excited not only to see the winners advance but how far this competition can progress so many other companies. We believe that when we work together and strive toward common goals, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish.”
About Vendorship Inc.
Vendorship Inc. is changing the look of government contracting by providing inclusive access to revenue-generating contracts and making those opportunities more open and equitable to all types of companies, helping them secure part of $3 trillion in local, state and federal contracts. Vendorship helps companies obtain federal, state, county and city certifications including 8a, GSA schedule and local government minority certifications. The company makes the proposal process easier by handling much of the work and aligning relevant businesses with the right bid requests for successful proposal submissions every time. Vendorship clients receive 100% more bids on contracts and often become government-authorized providers. Through coaching and collaborative-working, Vendorship clients are also encouraged to pitch new technologies to government agencies in need of innovative solutions. Connect with Vendorship at vendorship.net, info@vendorship.net, Facebook/vendorship, Linked-in/vendorshipinc or (404) 982-4070.
