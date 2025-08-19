Vendorship CEO Dr. Nazeera Dawood Receives 2025 Outstanding Asian American Award by USPAACC-SE

Vendorship CEO Dr. Nazeera Dawood is honored with the 2025 Outstanding Asian American Award Aug. 13 by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southeast Chapter. Photo Courtesy: Boon Vong. The Vendorship team poses with the 2025 Outstanding Asian American Award presented by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southeast Chapter. Photo Courtesy: Boon Vong. Vendorship Provides a Clear Path to Securing Lucrative Government Contracts

Recognition belongs to the Vendorship team and clients, whose trust and collaboration inspire us to continue creating pathways for success for underrepresented and small businesses in every sector.” — Dr. Nazeera Dawood, CEO of Vendorship Inc

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nazeera Dawood, CEO of Vendorship Inc., has been honored with the 2025 Outstanding Asian American/Small Business Leader Award by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southeast Chapter (USPAACC-SE). This prestigious recognition celebrates her unwavering dedication, visionary leadership and commitment to empowering businesses and communities across the Southeast and beyond. The award was presented during the USPAACC-SE Business Summit and Awards Luncheon held Aug. 13 at Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Duluth, Ga.In addition to receiving the award, Dr. Dawood also participated as a panelist in the "Leadership Through Change" session alongside Jaideep Majumdar, Former CPO City of Atlanta, and Otis Crum, Supplier Development Director at WellStar. The session was moderated by Nedra Dickson, retired Managing Director at Accenture and Chair of the WBENC Board. Dr. Dawood shared insights on navigating challenges, driving innovation, and fostering resilience across industries."It is a tremendous honor to receive this award from USPAACC-SE," said Dr. Dawood. "This recognition belongs to the entire Vendorship team and our clients, whose trust and collaboration inspire us to continue creating pathways for success for underrepresented and small businesses in every sector."Vendorship Inc., an Atlanta-based leader in strategic business development and government contracting, has served over 150 clients and helped secure more than $100 million in government contracts. The company specializes in assisting businesses of all sizes in navigating federal, state and local government contracting opportunities, obtaining critical certifications such as GSA schedules and SBA 8(a) and achieving regulatory compliance with standards like ISO 27001, SOC I & II, ISO 27701, HIPAA and GDPR.Under Dr. Dawood’s leadership, Vendorship has expanded its impact beyond traditional consulting. The firm has successfully managed and submitted over 2,000 RFPs, achieving a 100% proposal acceptance rate, and has launched initiatives that promote equitable participation in business, including targeted mentorship programs, strategic workshops, and advocacy for minority-owned enterprises. Vendorship’s community contributions have been recognized by both the City of Atlanta and the Georgia State House of Representatives through official proclamations and resolutions.This is not the first time USPAACC-SE has recognized Vendorship’s excellence. In 2024, the company was honored as one of the Top 10 Asian American Businesses in the Southeast for its remarkable growth, financial achievement and commitment to creating opportunities for other Asian American and underrepresented businesses.About Vendorship Inc.Vendorship Inc. is a leading consultancy based in Atlanta, specializing in guiding businesses through the complexities of government contracting and business development. The company empowers underrepresented and small businesses to leverage their strengths, secure contracts, grow sustainably and make a lasting impact. For more information, visit vendorship.net or follow Vendorship on LinkedIn and Facebook About USPAACC-SEThe US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southeast Chapter (USPAACC-SE) is the regional chapter of the oldest and largest national, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing Asian American businesses in the United States. It is dedicated to promoting, nurturing, and propelling economic growth by opening doors to business and professional opportunities for Asian Americans and their partners.

