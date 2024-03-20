Sagapixel Recognized in 2024 Inc. Regionals: Northeast List of Fastest Growing Private Companies
South Jersey-based healthcare digital marketing agency Sagapixel has placed 87th of the 198 companies on this year’s list.CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 27, 2024, Inc. Magazine revealed this year’s Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.
This regional list represents independent small businesses that have experienced an average growth rate of 155.84 percent in the previous year.
Sagapixel, a South Jersey-based healthcare digital marketing agency, was honored with its first placement on the prestigious list this year. Founded in 2017 by Ventnor, NJ-native Frank Olivo, Sagapixel experienced a 190% growth over the past 3 years. Focused on growing healthcare practices through search engine marketing, the company has become a standout marketing agency in the Philadelphia region.
“We’ve experienced this growth for one reason—because we’re taking our own medicine,” said founder Frank Olivo. “The same strategies and tactics we use for our clients’ marketing have worked to drive our growth as well. There’s no stronger proof that you can grow a business through marketing than doing it for yourself.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.
