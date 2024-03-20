Post Session Report :: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

SB 1054, PN 1435 (Mastriano) – Amends the Overdose Mapping Act to require EMS providers to report overdoses to the Overdose Information Network (ODIN). A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1111, PN 1429 (Baker) – Amends Title 42 to ensure all inchoate crimes are included for all Megan’s Law offenses (i.e., attempt, conspiracy or solicitation to commit the underlying Meghan’s Law offense). A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1234, PN 1325 (Freeman) – Amends the Third Class City Code to allow a third class city to appoint a partnership, limited partnership, association or professional corporation as the city administrator/manager. Also provides that only a city manager/administrator who is an individual may also serve as the city chief fiscal officer. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-0:

Charles F. Snyder, III, State Board of Funeral Directors (new appointment)

Kathleen E. Hill, State Board of Massage Therapy (new appointment)

Ayanna S. Kersey McMullen, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine (new appointment)

James R. Latronica, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine (new appointment)

R. Scott Hartman, State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers (new appointment)

Chandra M. Mast, State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers (new appointment)

Jonathan B. Schuck, State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers (new appointment)

Mark V. Smeltzer, Sr, State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers (reappointment)