Hale Trailer Announces Grand Opening

Picture of a blue metal and glass building featuring a Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel logo in an asphalt parking lot

New Facility for Hale Trailer Little Rock

North America’s Largest Commercial Trailer Dealership Moves into Permanent Home

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc. North America’s Largest Commercial Trailer Dealer, has announced the Grand Opening of their permanent facility at 8720 Faulkner Lake Rd in North Little Rock, May 14, 2024.

The company, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, moved into the Little Rock area in February 2019 at a leased facility on Harris Rd.

The new, state-of-the-art facility on Faulkner Lake Road is 45,801 square feet and features 12 extra-long service bays.

Hale Trailer prides itself on its knowledgeable people and extensive inventory, offering sales, rentals, parts, and service on all types of heavy-duty trailers. They offer everything from dry vans, reefers, and flatbeds, to specialized heavy haul trailers, dump trailers, and tank trailers. They are also the exclusive US dealer for Faymonville steerable trailers and Cometto Self-propelled platforms.

The Little Rock location was Hale Trailer’s first foray away from the East Coast and was the company’s twelfth location. They have since added a location in Des Moines, Iowa, and are looking to build a strong presence in the Midwest and Plains regions.

With extensive experience in specialized trailers needed for the oil and gas, wind energy, heavy construction, and agricultural industries, Hale Trailer hopes to become an important piece of the business environment in Little Rock. Additionally, Hale holds Community as one of its core values and strives to be a good corporate citizen in the areas it moves into. For more information about Hale Trailer and its services, visit haletrailer.com.

