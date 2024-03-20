Governor Shapiro Launches Outdoor Business Alliance to Support Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Economy at Gilson Snow in Snyder County

By supporting Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry across our state, Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget and new economic development strategy continues to help Pennsylvania compete and grow.

Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget would invest over $600 million in economic development to create economic opportunity and help attract new businesses.

Selinsgrove, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited ski and snowboard manufacturer Gilson Snow in Snyder County to launch the Pennsylvania Outdoor Business Alliance.

As promised in his first budget proposal, Governor Shapiro launched the Office of Outdoor Recreation to make Pennsylvania the national leader in outdoor recreation and job creation. Outdoor recreation adds $17 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy and supports 164,000 jobs. The Alliance will create opportunities for our outdoor recreation businesses to collaborate with one another, develop a one-stop shop for questions related to permits, regulations, and help Pennsylvania small businesses compete in the national outdoor recreation economy.

“Outdoor recreation and tourism are already major economic drivers in Pennsylvania – I want to capitalize on that and do more to help connect the dots between businesses like Gilson Snow that support the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation economy so they can help each other grow and succeed,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why my Administration is creating the Pennsylvania Outdoor Business Alliance – to help Pennsylvania small businesses compete in the national outdoor recreation economy. Under my Administration, Pennsylvania is open for business, and we have a plan to help Pennsylvania businesses compete and grow.”

To do this work right and make sure the Administration is meeting the needs of Pennsylvania businesses, DCNR is working with the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission to bring together stakeholders and build structure for the Alliance that will meet their needs both today and tomorrow.

“Pennsylvania’s parks and forests, mountains and lakes, trails and rivers are the roots of our outdoor industry, and from them our economic prosperity and wellbeing can grow,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Within months of its release, the Shapiro Administration is delivering on the recommendations of the Growing Outdoor Recreation for Pennsylvania roadmap by establishing an Outdoor Business Alliance to build capacity and organize the outdoor industry.

“The outdoor industry is much larger, more diversified, and more advanced than meets the eye – it includes producers like Gilson Snow, providers of outdoor experiences, and a host of professionals, and we’ve met a lot of them standing up our new office,” said Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner. “This new Alliance will be there to advocate for them and what they need so that the Commonwealth can better support their business and help them Get Shit Done for Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy.”

Gilson Snow partners with the Pittsburgh-based Outdoor Inclusion Coalition, a nonprofit founded to progress the pressing questions of diversity and inclusion in the outdoor industry, to show young people that the outdoors are more than just a place to have fun and spend time in nature. Through this partnership, youth are exposed to career opportunities in production, design, marketing, and management at Gilson Snow and build community through the outdoors.

“In Pennsylvania, we have an impressive economic ecosystem that was critical in helping us rebuild after losing our facility to a massive fire in 2022, and this ecosystem continues to support our vision for broadening access to the outdoors,” said Nick Gilson, founder and CEO of Gilson Snow. “Our business is thriving on a national and global level because of the resources and partnerships we have right here in the Commonwealth, from the sustainably harvested timber in our forests to the brilliantly creative designers we have pushing the limits of what’s possible. We are excited to be here today to support the vision of an Outdoor Business Alliance alongside great partners.”

$3.5 million for a new Regional Economic Competitive Challenge, which helps communities lean into their unique economic strengths, like outdoor recreation;

$25 million to support small businesses on our main streets in communities like Selinsgrove;

$20 million to support innovation and entrepreneurs across Pennsylvania – so new advancements like the one that powered Gilson Snow go to market right here in Pennsylvania.



“Partnering with Gilson Snow helps us provide young people with meaningful connections to the outdoors, which in turn inspires the next generation of workers in outdoor recreation and conservation,” said Marcus Shoffner, President and CEO of the Outdoor Inclusion Coalition. “I am excited to see development in an Outdoor Business Alliance and see this initiative as a tremendous opportunity to help make even more meaningful connections that help expand opportunities for youth all over Pennsylvania.”

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in nearly 20 years here. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians and continue Pennsylvania’s national legacy as an agriculture leader, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

